Police outpost demanded at Barato Mukroh

SHILLONG: The MDC of Barato Mukroh, Aiborlang Shabong demanded setting up of Police outpost at Barato and Home Minister James Sangma was apprised of the matter.

He was accompanied by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Barato unit and some members of the KSU central body were also present, Latympang Welfare Organization member, HT Wells was also present.

Wells said that the police outpost at Barato was needed considering that Barato is adjacent to Block I which is a disputed area along the Meghalaya – Assam border.

He said that Karbi National Volunteers (KNV) would harass the farmers and recalled that the KNV kidnapped and killed a 15 years old boy at the time when late TH Rangad was still a minister.

“At that time, nothing concrete came out from the government. But we are glad that the Home Minister gave a positive reply to us,” he said.

KSU secretary of Barato unit, Nihun Sten said that the union also supported the demand for a police outpost.