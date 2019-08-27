PM may open NIFT in Nov

SHILLONG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the spacious permanent campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in November.

The statement came from Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani on Monday.

She inspected the under-construction NIFT located at Mawdiangdiang along with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The Union minister also acknowledged the beautiful landscape where the NIFT permanent campus is coming up and said, “I must compliment that this is one of the most beautiful NIFT campuses in the country”.

She also urged the officials to ensure that the project is completed as per the schedule since the chief minister is leading from the front to ensure the completion of the project.

The progress of construction of the campus is 98.95 per cent.

During the inspection, the union minister was also briefed about the requirements of the upcoming campus including mobile and internet connectivity in the area.

The campus spreads over an area of 20.13 acres of land provided free of cost by Meghalaya government.

The construction of the project began in 2013.