Panel to examine edu scam case on Sept 4

SHILLONG: The high level panel appointed by High Court of Meghalaya to examine the education scam case, will hold its first meeting on September 4.

An official source said on Monday that the panel had asked for relevant documents from the education department prior to the meeting.

Earlier on July 5, the court wanted the high level committee to examine the education scam case and dispose of the matter within six months.

The three- member committee was entrusted to examine the alleged anomalies in ten centres when the recruitment for primary school teachers was conducted. The irregularities were unearthed by the CBI.

The court had directed the committee to make final recommendation to the state government.

During the first probe conducted by the CBI into the education scam of 2009, only five centres were examined and the investigating agency also segregated both tainted and non tainted teachers who were appointed allegedly by unfair means.

Following further development into the case, the court in 2017 had asked the CBI to probe ten centres besides the Shillong Sadar, Jowai, Amlarem, Tura and Dadenggre centres.

The government formed the high level committee after the submission of the second report by the CBI.

According to the court, if large scale manipulations or interference of public representative or any other person are found, the “committee may recommend scrapping of whole selection process of the concerned centres”.