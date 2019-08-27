NVHCP launched in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP) was launched on Tuesday by the Secretary Health and Family Welfare cum Mission Director, National Health Mission, Pravin Bakshi at Conference Hall, Main Secretariat here.

Speaking at the meeting, Bakshi said the state was all geared up to roll out the programme and a lot of efforts had gone into the planning as all the states would have to be on board.

He added that the Union Health Ministry had stepped up efforts to arrest the disease burden.

He stated that the number of deaths reported globally was 1.34 million as per the 2015 figures which is quite a huge number that has prompted the government to launch it on a mission mode.

On the other hand, taking the steps forward to achieve the target set by the Government of India, the state management unit in Meghalaya has formed the state steering committee, notified Pasteur Institute as the state laboratory, identified four treatment centers across the state, identified four district laboratories etc.

NVHCP has been launched by the Union Health Ministry on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on July 28, 2018 with the aim to fight hepatitis and achieve countrywide elimination of Hepatitis C by 2030.

The programme seeks to reduce the numbers of infected population, morbidity and mortality associated with Hepatitis A,B, C and E.