Nirbhaya case cracker highlights contemporary reaction to crimes

New Delhi: Gender sensitivity in dealing with rape cases has increased but constant attention and monitoring is needed to ensure due process of law is followed, said Chhaya Sharma, who is better known as the Delhi Police officer who cracked the December 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

It has been seven years since the gruesome rape-cum-murder case shook the conscience of the nation and Sharma, who is now Deputy Inspector General, Investigation, at the National Human Rights Commission, in a conversation with IANS, recalled how it personally affected her despite having seen all sorts of crimes during her long police career.

About how the case affected her, she said the challenges faced and handled during the case made her more mature as an officer and toughened her personally.

“It also made me believe staunchly in a quote that says ‘The trouble is, you think you have time!’ While guiding my team, I would continuously remind them of the race against time and inspire them to apprehend the perpetrators despite all odds,” she said.

Right from the collection of evidence, arrest of all the six accused and filing of the charge sheet happened within 18 days.

Sharma, who was heading the South Delhi police at that time, said the case personally haunted her for a long time and even though she tried to repress her feelings, it was too difficult to look away.

On what has changed after the 2012 incident, she said that biggest transformation has been in the police response to crimes related to women.

“This was mainly due to the widespread public outcry which led to the amendments in laws leading to a number of petty crimes like voyeurism, stalking etc becoming offences under sexual assault and harassment hitherto only covered vaguely by section 354 of Indian Penal Code,” she said.

“As a stark example, now the officers posted in police stations cannot deny registration of a FIR after receiving a complaint relating to sexual harassment and assault. Any disregard can invite a criminal case against the officer. This has definitely increased verbatim registration of complaints from victims of sexual assault.

“In public, the change has been of increased reporting by women and support from their families. The public, on its part, generally became more open to coming to the police for help against serious as well as petty offences rather than becoming mute spectators. Families, who were hitherto unsure, had now begun to support women in making complaints to police and seeking justice rather than becoming mute spectators of crime,” she added.

Sharma firmly believes that any lackadaisical approach needs to be nipped in the bud.

She also said there has been a change in policing after 2012 because of more gender sensitive training. She said there is more sensitivity towards juveniles and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) victims. (IANS)