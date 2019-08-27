NFR to run special train between Guwahati and Secunderabad

GUWAHATI: Twenty trips of special trains will run between Secunderabad and Guwahati from August 29 next.

Accordingly, Train No. 02513 Secunderabad – Guwahati special will depart Secunderabad at 5:40 AM on August 29, September 5, 12, 19 and 26 and on October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Thursdays) and will arrive at Guwahati at 8:45 AM on following Saturdays.

In the return direction, Train No. 02514 Guwahati – Secunderabad special would depart Guwahati at 11:55 PM on August 31, September 7, 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 and on November 2 (Saturdays) and arrive at Secunderabad at 4 AM on following Tuesdays.

The train will have one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, eleven sleeper class and two luggage vans.