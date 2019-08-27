NEIGRIHMS to have 4 massive projects commissioned in next year

SHILLONG: Four massive projects including the Regional Cancer Centre are scheduled to be commissioned in NEIGRIHMS premises in June-July next year.

Officials from the institute informed that apart from the Regional Cancer, a medical College, Nursing College and a Guest House is under construction in the institute premises

An amount of more than Rs 363 crores is being spent on the four projects.

A visit to the site indicate that most of the projects are in advanced stage of completion.

According to officials, the Medical College and Nursing College may even be completed before the next year’s deadline.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) NEIGRIHMS said that the implementing agency was scheduled to complete the project earlier but there were some delays.

The establishment of the cancer research centre is expected to be of great boon for the people of Meghalaya and the region since the number of cancer cases is very high in Meghalaya and in the region as a whole.

The construction of medical college building, nursing college building, cancer research centre and other facilities started in the month of March 2017 and good progress has been made as far as the projects are concerned.

It is said that the expansion of the infrastructure will help a lot in improving the patient care activities particularly the regional cancer centre will be a boon for the patients of this region suffering from this dreaded disease who are presently forced to visit faraway places for the treatment.

It was also informed that the administration of the institute is holding regular review meeting with the agencies which are undertaking the construction work on this projects so as to ensure that the facilities are handed over to them in time.