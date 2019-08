SHILLONG: In the NEHU Inter-College Football (Men) Tournament, two matches were played on Monday. In the first match St. Anthony’s College defeated Jaintia Eastern College by 2-1. On the same day first Semi-Final of the tournament was played between Shillong College v/s BBS College, where BBS College defeated Shillong College by 2-1 and reached to final to be played on August 28.