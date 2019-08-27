National Nuggets

Realtor held for posting obscene image of Hindu God

Lucknow: A realtor has been arrested here for posting an obscene image of a Hindu God on his social media account. The incident led to a public protest in the Uttar Pradesh state capital’s Alamnagar locality after which the police lodged an FIR and arrested Ishtekhar Ali (48) on Sunday night. Ali has been arrested on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate insulting act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, and publishing material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form. A complaint against him had been lodged by Alamnagar resident Manoj Kumar Gupta, a contractor. Station House Officer, Triloki Singh, said, “Ali had posted an indecent photograph of a Hindu God on his social media account on Saturday. The post was shared by many and this irked residents who staged the protest. An FIR was lodged and Ali was arrested.” Ali claimed that he was not guilty and denied he posted any such content. The complainant alleged that Ali had been regularly writing comments against national leaders on social media. (IANS)



JeM terrorist arrested in Bihar

Gaya: Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal in cooperation with local police arrested a terrorist of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Taufiq Raza alias Ezaj Ahmed from his house at Buniyadganj Bazar under Manpur block area in the district on Monday. The JeM terrorist was living near Buniyadganj Bazar for the last few years by concealing his identity. Police said here that West Bengal police, based on the specific intelligence input, cordoned off the house of terrorist and arrested him. Sources said several incriminating objects were recovered from the house of the terrorist. Before nabbing the terrorist of JeM, STF and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of West Bengal police along with local police conducted the reconnaissance of the terrorist‘s house. After his arrest, the JeM terrorist amid tight security arrangement was produced at Gaya Civil Court. (UNI)



BSF apprehends 5 Bangladeshis

Kolkata: Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while trying to cross over to India, BSF officials said on Monday. A BSF statement said the five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Swarupnagar and Gaighata areas of the Indo-Bangla border in North 24 Parganas districts on Sunday night. During preliminary investigation it was found that they had crossed over to India with the help of touts. The BSF have, this year, apprehended 15 Indian nationals and 731 illegal Bangladeshi intruders so far while they were trying to cross the international border. (PTI)



Truck driver killed in J-K

Srinagar: A truck driver was killed on Sunday in a stone pelting incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said. Noor Mohammed Dar, who hailed from Bijbehara, was attacked as his truck was mistaken as a security vehicle by the protesters. Dar, who sustained head injuries, was referred to the SKIMS Srinagar where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the stone pelter has been identified and arrested. A case of murder has been registered against him. (IANS)



Three shot in Bihar

Sitamarhi: Unidentified criminals shot dead three people at Akhta village under Suppi police station area in the district on Monday. Police said here that criminals driving two motorcycles gunned down Mohammed Salman Khan (20) and Mohammed Ejaz Khan (18), natives of Akhta village when they were going somewhere on their bike. Later, criminals entered into the residence of one Munna Khan and shot dead his wife. Police said additional police superintendent (operation) Vijay Shankar Singh was investigating at the spot. (UNI)