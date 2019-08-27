Meghalaya Police gears up to face social media challenges  

SHILLONG: Attempts to keep pace with growing developments and threats from social media, the idea of survival of the wittiest proves vital to attract GenX.

Speaking to reporters, Social media consultant for Assam and Meghalaya Police, Salik Khan said it is not only the survival of the fittest but the survival of the wittiest live in the age of social media.

Khan was a resource person for the first ever social media and fake news workshop for Meghalaya police organised at the DGP’s conference hall on Tuesday.

He recalled that a tweet of Meghalaya police has gone viral about drug peddlers selling Rasna in place of cocaine and said, the idea was to communicate with the GenX in their language which the language of social language such as memes, jokes and to be witty.”

He observed that police officers needed be sensitized on the system of how the social media works to ensure that they were well equipped in dealing with issues related to fake news, social media and cyber crimes.

According to Khan, not keeping pace with today’s changing technological scenario would land the administration in trouble.

“Not having Facebook and twitter can cause problems as there is no official channel to communicate authentic news and refute fake news,” he said adding that there should be constant monitoring of fake news, bust fake news to ensure that people get the right information.

He informed that Meghalaya police had Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account, which was started two months back and there are over 10,000 followers on Facebook.

Khan also recalled a recent video about Sikh families in Shillong threatened which has gone viral. Having a social media account was significant as the Meghalaya Police released an advisory that the video was fake.

“With this training, we will lay down a new chapter in the history of Meghalaya police,” he said.