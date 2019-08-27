MDA strength goes up to 40 as North Shillong MLA joins in

SHILLONG: The strength of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in the 60-member State Assembly has now increased from 39 to 40 with North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum joining the United Progressive Front (UPF), a constituent of the MDA.

Talking to media persons, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the Alliance was happy as Nongrum had joined the UPF which means he had formally got inducted into the MDA

On the other hand, Adelbert Nongrum said that he had decided to accept the offer of joining the UPF on condition that the State Government must constitute a committee to relook, revisit and review the State Reservation Policy

“We don’t want to see any discrimination among the three communities of the state which are Khasi, Jaintia and Garo,” he said.

He said that he never aligned with Opposition Congress though he was in Opposition in the Assembly

Lambor Malngiang, the member of the UPF said that they had formed a strong alliance which would also increase the strength of the MDA and the front will work together on all the important issues of the state.