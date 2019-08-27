KHADC appoints team to monitor plastic ban

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Committee (EC) in charge of Trade Paul Lyngdoh has said a team of six persons will supervise and monitor the enforcement of the ban on plastics in Iewduh.

A follow-up meeting was held on Monday by the KHADC and office of Hima Mylliem on the implementation of plastic ban. The Hima Mylliem on Tuesday will announce the ban by putting up notices in Iewduh. The ban will become effective from September 1.

Lyngdoh informed that the six members of the supervisory and monitoring team will comprise of three each from the KHADC and Hima Mylliem. He added that notices will be put up at the entry points in Iewduh to publicise the “no plastic zone” order.

Walls and other permanent places in Iewduh will have writings warning of punishment in case of violation attracting fine of Rs 1 lakh under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The meeting also decided to allow meat and fish sellers to use plastic carry bags which are not less than 50 microns.

Lyngdoh said that the committee on cold storage has been tasked to identify a plot of land for cold storage facility which will provide consumers with a healthy and hygienic food option.

He also informed that on September 2, a public meeting will be held at Iewduh.