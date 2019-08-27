Govt withdraws Manmohan’s security cover

New Delhi: The government has withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, downgrading it to Z+ rank, officials said on Monday.

After a routine assessment of the inputs received from all agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the decision to curtail Singh’s SPG security and provide him a Z+ security cover.

Government sources said it was observed that Singh, who served as Prime Minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014, is not concerned about the level of security he has.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)—which is yet to receive the government’s order—is likely to take over Singh’s security cover. Around 35 commandos would provide round-the-clock security cover to Singh under the changed set-up.

The SPG, which comprises an elite force personnel of 3,000 officers, is meant to provide security cover to prime ministers, former prime ministers and their families.

The force would now be tasked with protecting only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The SPG was set up in 1985 after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her security guards in 1984.

After the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their families for 10 years. (IANS)