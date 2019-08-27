Government bans fishing in Mawphlang dam, Umiew river

SHILLONG: The state Fisheries department on Monday decided to declare Mawphlang dam and river Umiew as fish sanctuaries where no fishing will be allowed.

The dam is located in Mawphlang village whereas Umiew river is in Smit area.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Minister of Fisheries Comingone Ymbon at the conference hall of the Directorate of Fisheries office here.

The Mawphlang dam will be declared as a sanctuary after consultation with PHE department.

The minister reminded the officials that the aim of the department is to ensure that the state attains self-sufficiency in fish production. Directing the officers to implement schemes of the fisheries department seriously, Ymbon said the schemes such as construction of fish ponds should be distributed equally in all the blocks after proper screening to avoid wastage of funds.

He also directed the officials of the department to submit a report on the status of the schemes implemented for fish farmers.

The other aim is to open up livelihood opportunities from fishery ventures particularly among the rural unemployed.

The meeting was held in presence of local MLAs Lambor Malngiang and SK Sunn, secretary of Fisheries department, IR Sangma, Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War, BDOs, fisheries officials and others.