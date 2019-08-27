Gorkha group reiterates separate state demand

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha has called upon the Centre to demonstrate the political will it displayed in regard to Jammu and Kashmir and address the long-standing, constitutional demand of the Gorkhas for creation of Gorkhaland.

The Parisangha reiterated the demand for a separate state during its 20th national executive meeting in Dehradun on Monday, a statement issued here said.

“The Union government must demonstrate a Kashmir-like political will and act to bring about a permanent political solution as promised by it during the election campaign,” Munish Tamang, national working president, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, said.

More than 100 delegates from across the country participated in the meet attended among others by zonal presidents, state presidents, general secretaries of 22 stats unit and secretaries in charge of North East, East West North and South.

During the meeting, Tamang touched upon the organisation’s work for the Gorkha community especially in the context of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, Manipur People’s Bill, and on the issue of the Permanent Resident Certificate in Arunachal Pradesh.

Member of Parliament from Kaliabor, Gaurav Gogoi was present as a special guest of honour. In his special address, Gogoi spoke about his commitment to continue working on the issue of NRC and other problems confronting the Gorkha community. The Parisangha also felicitated Gogoi at the meet.

Delegates at the meeting also had an intense and in-depth discussion on various issues concerning the Gorkhas in their respective states.

An 11-member Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangha was constituted in the meet which will be expanded to 25 office bearers and 30 central executive members at the 20th National Council Meet in Guwahati in March 2020. The draft bylaw of the Parisangha too was passed unanimously.

The meet further resolved to continue its assertion with respect to NRC in Assam, PRC in Arunachal Pradesh, RIIN in Nagaland, Manipur People’s Bill in Manipur and issues pertaining to Gorkhas in Scheduled areas across Northeast among a host of other issues.