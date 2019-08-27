ED, CBI and fear, new definition of democracy under BJP: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre, saying it is trying to give a new definition to democracy by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax department.

These have become “new institutions” under the BJP, he told reporters at the Samajwadi Party headquarters.

“One should learn institutional control from the BJP. No government has done it earlier. ED, CBI and fear–this is new democracy.

“The BJP is trying to give a new definition to democracy by using the ED and the Income Tax (department), and creating fear,” Yadav said.

During the Investment Summit, it was claimed that 70 lakh jobs would be created but there is nothing on the ground, Yadav alleged.

The SP leader alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government had failed on the law and order front.

The state government had claimed it will not tolerate any disturbance in law and order, but incidents of murder, loot, rape and fake encounter have increased, he said.

The economy is collapsing and now, the currency of Bangladesh has become stronger than that of India, he alleged, adding the government which promised of making the rupee stronger against the dollar has failed due to its faulty economic policies. (PTI)