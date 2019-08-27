Dak Adalat to be held next month

SHILLONG: The circle level of Dak Adalat will be held in the office of the Chief Postmaster general, North East Circle, Shillong at 11 am on September 20.

The Dak Adalat will discuss the grievances pertaining to postal services for its redressal. Written complaints should be sent through ordinary post or speed post with the subject Dak Adalat super scribed on the cover, addressed to the Chief Postmaster general, North East Circle, Shillong- 793001.

The complaints should contain full details life complete address and registration receipt number. For complaints about savings and postal life insurances, the account number, policy number and full address of the depositor or insurer should be given.

Written complaints must be sent on or before September 9. Complaints, if any, received after this period will be redressed through the usual channel.