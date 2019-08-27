Centre to impart training to 32,000 people in state

Irani lays base for integrated textiles tourism complex at Nongpoh

NONGPOH/ SHILLONG: Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani on Monday said that the Centre has increased the number of people to be skilled in the state from 7,200 to 30,000 under its Samarth scheme.

Irani was speaking after unveiling the foundation stone of the Integrated Textiles Tourism Complex at Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district.

She was accompanied by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, local legislators of Ri Bhoi and senior officials of the state.

The scheme aims at capacity building in the textile sector under the Union ministry of textiles.

Irani said that the Prime Minister’s direction is that the people of the state, which has 54,000 artisans, be skilled to ensure that those who undertake craft in wood, cane bamboo, stone carving, embroidery, pottery, dry flower and jewellery craft can get aided and added benefits from the Centre.

The minister said that the central government is committed to supplement the endeavours of the state government for development in the textile sector.

The complex and the activities therein have been funded by the Centre so that the art of Meghalaya prospers, she said while dedicating it to the “cause of culture, art, handloom and handicraft.”

“Given that Meghalaya is a hub of ‘Ahimsa’ silk and as we approach the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I implore you brand this capacity worldwide so that those in the sericulture sector could benefit,” Irani said.

Speaking at the function, the chief minister said that the project will not only benefit the farmers and artisans involved in the textile industry but also boost the tourism sector.

“The complex will offer opportunity for tourists seeking unique experiences through leisure activities revolving around handloom and textile production. This innovative project will go a long way in ensuring that both the textile and the tourism sector develop,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the immense opportunity for Meghalaya’s textile industry in the development and production of natural organic fibres.

Meanwhile, Irani also interacted with the children and Anganwadi workers at the Umdihar 1, Ri Bhoi district.

Poshan Abhiyan

Earlier at a meeting with officials in Shillong, Irani and Sangma took stock of the implementation of various schemes under the department of Women & Child Development.

The duo also interacted with the deputy commissioners of all the districts through video conferencing during the review meeting.

The Union minister also reviewed the implementation of POSHAN Abhiyan and the preparation for the Poshan month to be observed in September as the government has set a target to connect 44 crore people during the period.

POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched in 2018 to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia (among young children, women and adolescent girls) and reduce low birth weight.

The minister reiterated in the meeting that the five pillars of POSHAN Abhiyaan — the importance of first 1000 days, detection and right treatment of anemia and diarrhoea, personal hygiene and sanitation and paushtik aahaar with locally available nutritious foods — can only be realised when there is convergence among all the departments. She urged everyone to make the upcoming Rashtriya Poshan Maah a grand success.

The minister, while reviewing the activities of the government relating to women and child development, appreciated the chief minister for some of the positive steps that he and his government are undertaking district-wise to strengthen the future of the country.

“I am hopeful that under the dynamic leadership of the chief minister, on all fronts relating to textiles, women and child development Meghalaya will scale new heights,” she said.