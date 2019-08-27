BJP to hold massive outreach movement on Art 370

New Delhi: The BJP will conduct a mass outreach movement from September 1 to explain the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

The month-long movement will endeavour to highlight the developmental work with the people.

Sources say abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution will be projected as a major achievement of the BJP-led NDA government.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “After abrogation of the contentious Article, now 85 government schemes can be implemented in J&K.”

The mass connection movement will be done in two stages. (IANS)