Adhoc teachers get one-day leave to welcome Union minister

SHILLONG: The state government has announced a one-day casual leave on Wednesday for adhoc teachers of lower and upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools to enable them to welcome Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to the state.

Athawale will visit the state to attend the state-level gathering of all adhoc school teachers.

The letter issued on Monday was also sent to the state level general secretary of Joint Action Committee of All Teachers Association of Meghalaya and convener of All Meghalaya Ad-Hoc School Teacher’s Association Kenneth Shadap.

Shadap informed that Athawale will visit Shillong on Wednesday at the invitation of AMASTA which will apprise him of their grievances.

The Union minister will be accorded a public reception at Malki Ground in which he will be the guest of honour and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be the chief guest.

Athawale will formally open the incubation centre at NEHU on the same day.

He will also meet with senior officials from different government departments at State Guest House, Tara Ghar.