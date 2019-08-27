AAPSU flays move to stop seat allocation for Arunachal

Central pool MBBS/BDS quota

GUWAHATI: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed strong resentment against the Union health ministry’s move to discontinue allocation of central pool MBBS and BDS quota seats to the state for the academic session 2019-20.

The union held an emergent sitting in this regard on Tuesday.

“This has been done despite the repeated demands for increasing the seats of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, the lone medical college in Arunachal, from 50 to 100. Although 15 per cent seats are provided under the all India quota at TRIHMS out of the total 50 seats, the remaining seats are not enough to accommodate the medical aspirants from the state,” a statement issued by AAPSU president, Hawa Bagang, said.

The union took serious note of the fact that interested students, who have secured more than the qualifying marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams, were not getting medical quota seats in medical colleges of other states.

“We therefore demand allocation as well as continuation of central pool MBBS/BDS quota seats for the state of Arunachal Pradesh for the academic session 2019-20 with equal number of MBBS/BDS seats similar to the pervious academic session (2018-19).

A team from AAPSU had also called on the director of higher and technical ediucation in this regard and placed the stand of the union regarding the same.

“We also urge the state government and the three MPs from the state (Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao and Mukut Mithi) to immediately take up the matter with the central government of India. The lives and careers of many young aspirants are at stake and the Centre should not take the matter lightly,” the statement by the union said.