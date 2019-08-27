AAMSU slams reports ‘rousing’ communal tension

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has voiced concern about reports alleging “more Hindus than Muslims” forging documents for inclusion in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Condemning the circulation of such reports, AAMSU said the move smacked of a conspiracy to derail the NRC update process on religious lines and trigger communal violence in Assam.

“We condemn such reports which try to incite communal tension with barely four days left for publication of the register. Our stand has always been clear as we have always wanted a “foreigner-free” NRC to include in the final list all persons submitting legal pre-March 25, 1971 documents. So whoever, be they Hindu or Muslim, if they have legal documents to support their cause, they should be included in the NRC,” Abdur Rahman Biswas, general secretary, AAMSU, told The Shillong Times here on Monday.

“The Supreme Court is monitoring the NRC update process and has clearly directed the NRC authorities to maintain secrecy in regard to which religion, caste, creed or language of the applicants,” Biswas said.

“So, we demand that a probe should be instituted into the development fail to fathom how such reports have started circulating and that too at a time when there is hardly four-five days left for publication of the much awaited citizens’ register,” he said.

As it is, AAMSU along with some other groups and organisations have been appealing to all sections of people to refrain from making any communal statements that might lead to an untoward situation and disrupt peace post publication of the register.