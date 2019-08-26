Workshop on ‘Mothers Programme’ held

TURA: To address the maternal and child health indicators as well as nutrition, education and rural development, Workshop on “Meghalaya’s Outcome Oriented Transformation in Health, Nutrition, Education and Rural Development Program or the Mothers Program” was held today at DRDA Conference Hall, Tura for the entire Districts of Garo Hills region. The program was organised by the District Administration, West Garo Hills Tura in collaboration with the Team from the Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (CDFI), New Delhi.

In his address, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that this new initiative was announced by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma during the celebration of Independence Day and therefore, the workshop was organised to discuss the modalities of the programme and sensitise the concerned officials and staff of the respective department about the implementation of the program. Further, he informed that nutrition, health and education indicators are low compared to other states of the country and that mothers of the region also have lot of issues which needs continuous monitoring and therefore, to monitor all these issues collection of data is necessary, he added.

Stressing on the data driven governance which involves using data to enhance data collection system and framework for micro planning, Singh mentioned that it has been implemented successfully in South West Garo Hills district as a pilot project to monitor the functioning and progress of institutional delivery in the department of health and family welfare and would be applied for other related departments in the entire district.

Meanwhile, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Kumar highlighted the progress and achievement of the department of health after implementing the Android Based Mobile Application Sangrah App in the district. He informed that the App has been used for institutional delivery cases in which the pregnant mothers are identified with their expected date of delivery and coordinates with the Medical Officer, ANM and ASHA to ensure that the patient is brought to the hospital for institutional delivery. He further informed that most of the sub-centres and PHCs in the SWGH district have increased from 50 to about 90 percent in terms of institutional delivery cases.

Meanwhile, the team from the CDFI, New Delhi will be facilitating the officials about how to use and manage of the app once it is launched for the respective department in the district. Deputy Commissioner, East Garo Hills, Swapnil Tembe, DC, South Garo Hills, Hubert B Marak, Officials from Education, CDPO, Health department, Anup Bhati, Senior Program Manager, Lewin Sivamalai, Program Manager and Nikhil Kumar from CDFI, New Delhi were among those who attended the workshop.