Violence didn’t hit tourists flow to Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Notwithstanding the spell violence which rocked Shillong and parts of Meghalaya for almost a month in the summer last year , the number of tourists visiting Meghalaya has not shown any downward trend.

According to official figures avaiable, as many as 990856 domestic and 12051 foreign tourists visited Meghalaya in 2017 while in 2018, the number of domestic tourists visiting Meghalaya increased to 119830 whereas the number of foreign tourists visiting Meghalaya also increased to 18114.