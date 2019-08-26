UDP faces two more hurdles after Shella

Uncertainty over posts of Speaker, party president

SHILLONG: The UDP has resolved the issue of selecting a candidate for the Shella bypoll, but the selection of a nominee for the post of Speaker and the post of party president are yet to be addressed.

After the death of former Speaker Donkupar Roy on July 28, the party has selected only an interim president and there are many applicants for the post as the election is scheduled for September 11.

The interim president of the party, Bindo Lanong, said the UDP members are free to vie for the post of the party president. He, however, insisted for a near unanimity on the matter.

Lanong had earlier said if there is near unanimity, he was willing to take over the post of the president but if there is wrangling, he will back out.

As far as the post of the Speaker is concerned, the UDP leader believes that there are many eligible candidates from the party.

“We have already communicated to the MDA that the post of the Speaker should go to the UDP since the former UDP president held the post till his death”, Lanong said.

The MDA is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to arrive at a consensus on the candidate for the post of Speaker as the UDP and PDF wanted to project their own candidates while NPP and other coalition partners wanted a single candidate to be projected.

The Congress with 19 legislators is ready to put up a candidate for the post.

The election of the Speaker is expected to be held on the last day of the session on September 13.