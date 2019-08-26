Teachers association wants quarterly payment of salary done away with

SHILLONG:The president of Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) Babu Kular Khongjirem suggested that the government should release a one-time salary for the whole year instead of releasing it quarterly to solve the irregular salary issues of the teachers.

In a statement issued here, Khongjirem said with the one-time release of salary, the yearly/annual utilization certificate (UC) will be submitted by the different schools annually to solve the financial problems faced by teachers every month.

“Starvation is awaiting the deficit school teachers if the state government still continues to release the salary quarterly, once in every 3/4 months,” he said.

The KJDSTA appealed all MLAs to take up the long pending issues of deficit school teachers with the state government either inside or outside the Assembly for the best interest of education in the state in general and teachers in particular.