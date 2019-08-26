Teacher appointment opposed in Garo Hills

TURA: The appointment of a non-tribal candidate in the post of a Science Teacher at New Model Secondary School at Chokchokia in West Garo Hills has been strongly opposed by two organizations from the region, who term the appointment as unfair and in violation of the quota system.

In a joint complaint issued to the DSEO in Tura on Monday, the FKJGP and the GSMC, both from Rajabala opposed the appointment of one, Nurruddin Sheikh into the post, claiming that the appointment lacked transparency on several aspects.

“The age of the candidate (Nuruddin Sheikh) is doubtful. The appointment also violates the quota system and the same has hurt the sentiments of the local people of the area as deserving local candidates have been deprived of an opportunity,” the organizations stated.

Interestingly, the organizations claimed that the local Garo candidates were rejected the appointment on the flimsy ground that they never approached the authorities after submitting their applications. “This is really shocking’” they added. Cautioning the authority not to approve the appointment of Nuruddin as the new Science Teacher, the organizations warned that they would have no other option but to resort to agitation if their demand was unheeded.