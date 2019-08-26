Swimming championship

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Swimming Association is organising the 16thState Aquatic Championship on September 6-7 at Crinoline Swimming Pool, Shillong. All swimmers residing in Meghalaya who are interested in competing may submit their names at the office of the Meghalaya Swimming Association at the Crinoline Swimming pool premises. The registration for the swimming events is accepted till September 5. Further, a 12 member squad of the Meghalaya Swimming Association is leaving for Indore, Madhya Pradesh to compete in the 73rd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships organized by the Swimming Federation of India from August 31 to September 4. In this connection the MSA is organizing a Training Camp for the Swimmers at Crinoline Swimming Pool.