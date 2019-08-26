Students to get 5% sports marks

State sports policy encourages participation

SHILLONG: The state sports policy gives encouragement to students by way of providing marks to athletes who take part in various events in schools and colleges.

Athletes, who have participated and represented the schools and colleges at various sport competitions recognised by Meghalaya Government, will be awarded 5% sports marks of the total marks of a semester at the end of the academic year.

“All inter school and university level competitions and above recognised by the state government will qualify for sports marks”, the policy, which was approved recently, said.

The policy also highlights other incentives, including 5% quota for admission in HSSLC subjected to winning medals at district level competitions.

The quota for admission in colleges is 5% subjected to winning medals at district level competitions.

The quota for admission in professional courses is also 5% subjected to winning medals at state level competitions or National Games/ championships or representing the country.

Another 5% quota will be for admission in universities subjected to winning medals in National Games/ Championships or representing the country.

The quota for admissions is applicable subject to clearing the qualifying examination and the criteria of admission as set up by respective authorities. Validity of winning medals in competitions is not extended beyond three years, the policy said.

Sports scholarships will be made available to those athletes who have won medals at state, national and international level competitions in those sports that are recognised by the Indian Olympic Association.

The scholarship for training will be made available for those athletes who have won a medal at the national and international level and scholarship for education will be for those athletes who have won a medal at the state level.

The sports policy also highlights the need to give cash awards varying from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 10,000 to medal winners.

Lifetime achievement award

Lifetime achievement award will be given to a maximum of one sports person every year for exceptional contribution in the field of sports.

The award will carry citation and cash prize, a suitable amount of which will be approved by the state government. Details of the eligibility criteria will be worked out by a committee comprising the members of the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, mentor coaches and external experts.

“The lifetime achievement award can be presented to an athlete, coach or sports administrator towards their contribution in sports. The award will be presented to a person who is a domicile of the state and has represented the state at various competitions”, the policy said.

Sports pension

The government will also provide sports pension to those sportspersons who have represented the country at the international level. The pension will be made available to athletes who have retired from their sport.

The government will also provide financial assistance for medical treatment to those active sportspersons who have suffered major injuries while representing the state and the country at the national and international level.

Professional courses

The state government will provide necessary assistance to persons interested in taking up sport-related professional courses as a career option.

Some of the career options available are sports coaching, sports management, physical education, sports physiotherapy, sports sciences, refereeing and judging and any other proposal that is sport oriented.

The government may formulate also schemes to promote entrepreneurship in tourism, hospitality and adventure sports.

Sports quota in jobs

The government has already allocated 2% of the government jobs to sports persons.

The policy proposed various initiatives to be implemented for athletes who have represented the country or state. They are assured jobs at the class 1 level officer of the government for those who have won medals at the Olympic Games and jobs at the class 2 level officer of the government for those who have won medals at the Commonwealth Games or Asian Games, World Championships and World Cups.

The policy also states that there will be assured jobs at the class 3 level officer of the government for those who have won medals at the National Games.

There will be a reservation of 15% for medalists at the national level in law enforcing organisations such as Police, Home Guards& Civil Defence and others of the state government.

The state government will provide a reservation of 10% for medalists at the national level.

The applicant must meet the required educational and domicile qualifications to be eligible. There will be an age relaxation for government employment upto 43 years for athletes who have participated at the national level.

Increments

Additional increment for sports persons who are already in the government service will be given to those who secure first, second or third position in National Games and national championships.

All sports persons representing the country at the World Championship, World Cup, Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games and win at least silver medal will be given a promotion or appointed to the next higher level as non-officer cadre or next higher scale of pay.

“All sports persons representing the country at the Olympics or win at least a bronze medal will be given a promotion/appointed as ‘Grade A Officer’. Appointments will be subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria”, the policy says.