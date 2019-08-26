State falls short in meat production

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is yet to be self-sufficient in meat production.

The Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, C Shylla, has said the state expects more production in the years to come.

“Demand is more while production is less. However, in comparison to the previous years, the production has increased,” he told a group of reporters recently.

Beef produced within the state is 11,053 tons and brought from outside is 12,688 tons, pork brought from outside the state is 1,024 tons and the state production is 13,390 tons, chicken meat produced in the state is 2473 tons and brought from outside the state is 142 tons and mutton produced in the state is 1282 tons and brought from outside is 66 tons.

With incidence of cattle smuggling rising, the department has stepped in to issue health certificates and transportation challans to cattle dealers/associations and individuals.

Shylla said the department issues the transit certificate and health certificate at Baridua check point.

He said there are plans to set up check points in other places also.

The transportation of cattle will be checked by the veterinary doctors in the designated places to be decided by the department and also transportation challans have to be issued by the authorised officer of the department.