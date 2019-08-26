Spl CL granted for ad hoc teachers over Athawale’s visit to Shillong

SHILLONG: Allowing teachers to welcome Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, the state Education Department has granted one-day special casual leave on August 28 for the adhoc categories of teachers including Lower and Upper Primary, Secondary and higher secondary school in the whole state of Meghalaya.

Athawale is the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment on Empowerment and will visit the state on the said date.

The letter was also sent to the state level general secretary of Joint Action Committee of All Teachers Association of Meghalaya (JACATAM) and convener of All Meghalaya Ad-Hoc School Teacher’s Association (AMASTA), Kenneth Shadap.

Recently, Shadap informed that Athawale would visit Shillong on August 28 at the invitation of AMASTA in which the association will apprise him of the various grievances of the association.

The Union Minister of State will be given a public reception at Malki Ground in which he will be the guest of honour and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be the chief guest.