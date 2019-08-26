Sonowal’s call for water conservation, rain water harvesting

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have given a clarion call to make Jal Shakti Abhiyan- a campaign for water conservation and water security a success.

Speaking at Mainstreaming Sustainable Urban Water Management in Assam, a stake holders’ consultation held at Assam Administrative Staff college here on Thursday, Chief Minister Sonowal called upon the people in general to participate irrespectively for making Jal Shakti Abhiyan to script a huge success. He also said that people in general should join hands and contribute towards water conservation and create a mass movement for rain water harvesting.

Sonowal also said that under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, his government is committed to provide drinking water to all households. Maintaining that water is the source of all kinds of energy, Sonowal said that given that Brahmaputra with its 121 tributaries and Barak with its 11 tributaries have created a well-coordinated network of availability of water, Government will adopt a mechanism for conservation of rain water to be used especially during the lean period.

The Chief Minister also said for taking a proactive step for the conservation of water, the student fraternity of the state should be adequately mobilised. He said that the teachers and parents should motivate their students and wards to imbibe in them the traits for conserving rain water. He said that the government was working dedicatedly to provide 68 lakh families in Assam pure drinking water on all 365 days.

Speaking at the workshop organised by Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Minister of State for Urban Development Pijush Hazarika said that water scarcity is the biggest challenge that the modern-day world has had faced. Rain water harvesting is the most feasible remedy to address water scarcity.