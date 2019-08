SHILLONG: Meghalaya bags 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 3Bronze in the recently concluded 7th NE Zonal Shooting Championship which was held at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Shooting Ranges, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam from August 19-23.The total number of participants at the North East Zonal Shooting Championship was 242 Target Shooters.