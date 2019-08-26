RV Vaccine launched in Tura

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of the District Health Society, Ram Singh on Monday launched the Rota Virus Vaccine (RVV) at District Maternal and Child Hospital (DMCH) in Tura.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Singh said that West Garo Hills district is the first district in Garo Hills to launch the Rotavirus vaccine and urged the parents to ensure that their children are immunised with all the vaccines available in the district hospitals provided free of cost by the government to ensure healthy life for their children in future.

Informing about the constant efforts of the Government to improve the quality of immunisation and ensure that all children are protected, DMCHO, Tura, Dr I M Sangma said that the Rota Virus Vaccine will now be added to the routine immunization programme in the district which will provide protection against severe diarrhoea caused by Rotavirus. She also informed that Rotavirus is a highly contagious virus and the most common organism that causes diarrhoea in children which may lead to hospitalisation and death. District Medical and Health Officer, Dr M R Sangma and other Senior Health Officials were also present at the launch of the RV vaccine.