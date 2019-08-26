PM Modi likely to inugurate NIFT in Shilong in Nov

SHILLONG: Prime Minister, Narendra Mod is likely to inaugurate the spacious permanent campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Shillong in November.

This was stated by the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani who was here on Monday to inspect the under-construction National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) located at Mawdiangdiang along with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma.

The minister during her visit acknowledged the beautiful landscape where the NIFT campus is coming up and said, “I must compliment that this is one of the most beautiful NIFT campuses in the country”.

She also urged the officials to ensure that the project is completed as per the schedule since the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma is leading from the front to ensure the completion of the project.

The progress of construction of the campus has reached 98.95 per cent.

During the inspection, the Union Minister was also briefed about the requirements of the upcoming campus including mobile and internet connectivity in the area

It may be mentioned that the campus spreads over an area of approximately 20.13 acres provided free of cost by the Government of Meghalaya and is located at Mawdiangdiang about 7.4 Kms from State capital Shillong

The construction of the project had started in 2013.