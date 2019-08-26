PM leads leaders in hailing Sindhu

New Delhi: As ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India’s maiden gold in the World Championships on Sunday, greetings poured in from political leaders lauding her historic victory, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying her success will inspire generations.

Sindhu beat arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the 24-year-old, saying her magic on the court enthralls millions. “Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the BWF World Championship. This is a proud moment for the entire country. Your magic on the court, hardwork and perseverance enthralls and inspires millions,” the president tweeted. “Best wishes World Champion for all your future battles,” he wrote. The prime minister, who was on a foreign visit, said Sindhu has made the country proud again with her performance.

“The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships,” Modi tweeted. The passion and dedication with which she has pursued badminton is inspiring, the PM said. “PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players,” he said. Echoing similar sentiments, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the Olympic silver-medallist has made the nation proud.

“As the first Indian to have won the apex title, Sindhu has done the nation proud. Hers is a story of grit and perseverance that inspires millions,” she said in a statement. She hoped that Sindhu continues to earn laurels and scales newer heights in the days to come. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the country was proud of Sindhu for her unprecedented achievement.

“PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1. My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions,” Rijiju tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Sindhu as an exceptional player and said her victory is an historical achievement which will inspire many young girls to actively participate in sports. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said she had made the entire nation proud with her incredible achievement. (PTI)