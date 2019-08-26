National Nuggets

Trinamool leader shot dead in WB

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in West Bengal’s Paschim Burdwan district, police said on Sunday. Deceased family have identified the alleged killers. “Muhammad Khalid Khan, a Trinamool Congress councillor was shot dead around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. We have received a complaint and detained one person for questioning,” an officer of Kulti police station said. According to the deceased’s brother, Khan was walking towards his home when three bike-borne men opened fire. He also named three suspects Kader Sheikh, Tinku Sheikh and Shahid Sheikh. “His family members said that they have seen the attackers,” Jitendra Tiwari, the Mayor of Asansol Municipality and Trinamool leader said. (IANS)



Man killed in front of 6-yr-old son

New Delhi: A 45-year-old businessman was shot dead in front of his minor son by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in south Delhi, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Fazlu Rehman, a native of UP and resident of Govindpuri who was shot dead in Amar Colony area. Police said that the incident took place around 10:45 p.m. on Friday when he was returning from his sister’s house in Kalindi Kunj after a dinner hosted by her. Family members of the victim stated that his six-year-old son and relative Yameen were on a scooty and had stopped at a market. “He was talking on the phone and had asked Yameen to go to the shop while his son waited. All of a sudden, two men wearing helmets came and fired on Fazlu and fled,” said his relative. Police said that the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary where the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. Police said they have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and begun a probe. (IANS)



Nine held for immoral trafficking

Jaipur: Nine people, including five women from Thailand, were allegedly arrested for immoral trafficking in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to a spa centre at Kumbha Hotel, who after striking a deal with the operators alerted police. A police team then raided the spa centre on Saturday night and arrested the accused, SHO Chittorgah Kotwali Sumer Singh said. He said the arrested women, aged 20 to 40, were natives of Thailand. They were in India for around two weeks. Police have arrested hotel operators Amit Saini and Saurabh Sharma and two customers Mahesh Jain and Gopal Sharma besides the five women. Singh said Rs 1.90 lakh in cash was recovered from the hotel operators. All the nine accused had been arrested under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Section 120-B of the IPC, police said. (PTI)

Naxal deputy commander surrenders

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Muchaki Budra, a Naxal deputy commander, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on his head surrendered before the security forces here on Sunday. “He carried out several attacks. He was active as deputy commander of military platoon in Malangir area committee,” Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav told reporters here. “He used to give training to Naxals. He has surrendered and was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head,” the official said. Budra’s wife, Bhime, is also a Naxalite and efforts are on to make her surrender before the police, Pallav said. “He has been given Rs 10,000 from the administration and will be provided further assistance as part of the Chhattisgarh government’s policy,” he said. (ANI)

UP to get first toilet for transgenders

VARANASI: The first toilet for transgenders in Uttar Pradesh will be opened in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former captain of Indian women’s basketball team, Prashanti Singh, and former Olympian Rahul Singh have taken up this initiative. “After considerable thinking, we have decided to build a toilet for transgenders,” Prashanti Singh told reporters. The survey for the project will commence on August 29 which is also the National Sports Day. The Varanasi Sports Federation will take active interest in the project and extend possible cooperation. Rahul Singh said that the proposed site of the toilet will be decided after taking into consideration the fact that maximum number of transgenders can avail the facility. The actual construction of these toilets will begin on October 2. In 2014, the Supreme Court had ordered separate toilets for transgenders. So far, such toilets have been constructed in Mysuru, Bhopal and Nagpur. (IANS)



Child dies after manjha slits throat

New Delhi: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Ishika, a resident of Sonia Vihar. The baby was admitted to JPC hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said. The family was on its way to the Hanuman Mandir in Jamuna Bazar when the accident occurred. Ishika was sitting in the front while her father Girish Kumar was riding the motorcycle, police said. A case under section 304A of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police added. (PTI)