Modi puts NE on country’s must-visit list

NEW DELHI: Saying that the country is full of diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people to visit the places related to nature, wildlife and especially, the North East which possess glorious abundance of nature and expand their horizon.

In his address to the nation during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, Modi said, ”Our country is full of diversity and this wide range of diversity will also inculcate variations within you as a teacher. Your life will be enriched. Your thinking will expand. And trust me, there are places within India from where you will come back with renewed energy, enthusiasm, zeal and inspiration, and maybe you will feel like returning to certain places again and again; your family too would feel the same.”

Modi sad one must also visit sites associated with nature and wild life and animals.

”As I have said before, and I emphasize, that you must visit the north-east in your lifetime. What a glorious abundance of nature exists there. You will be left wonderstruck! Your horizon will expand. On August 15, I urged all of you from the ramparts of the Red Fort to visit at least 15 places within a span of the next three years, 15 places within India and for 100 per cent tourism, visit these 15 sites! Witness and observe. Do take the family and spend some time there,” the prime minister added. (UNI)