Jaitley laid to rest with full state honours

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, one of the veterans of the BJP, were given the last rites with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat here on Sunday amid heavy rain, a day after he passed away.

A virtual Who’s Who of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, the legal fraternity and hundreds of common people were in attendance as the late leader’s son, Rohan Jaitley, performed the last rites. When the funeral pyre was being lit, it started pouring.

The former Union Minister, who Prime Minister Modi counted as a friend, breathed his last at the AIIMS, where he had been undergoing treatment since earlier this month, on Saturday. He was 66 and had been ailing for some time.