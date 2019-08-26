Hek keen to lead party, wants BJP to contest bypoll

SHILLONG: The BJP leader and Cabinet minister, AL Hek, is keen to shoulder responsibility as state party president if the post is offered to him.

The last organisational election in the state BJP was held in 2015.

BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh had assumed the post in January 2016.

Though Shibun was elected for a period of three years, there was extension of his tenure due to the Lok Sabha polls.

Hek said on Sunday that if there is an offer and party members want him to take over the post of the party president, he is ready.

He, however, did not indicate the time of next elections for various posts.

Party sources said the election to various posts is likely to be held this year.

There was criticism from several quarters after the BJP could not perform well during the last Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Besides, the party did not contest the last district council polls.

To a query, Hek said the BJP should put up a candidate for the Shella bypoll.

“We are a national party and it would be ideal to put up a candidate for the bypoll”, Hek said.

The Congress has already decided to field a candidate in Shella.