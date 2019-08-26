BAI announces cash reward for Sindhu, Praneeth

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday announced a cash reward for PV Sindhu, who created history by winning a gold medal at the World Championships in Basel.

They also announced a reward for Sai Praneeth settled for bronze by becoming the first men’s singles player since Prakash Padukone in 1983 to win a medal.

The association declared a reward of 20 lakhs to Sindhu, who defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets 21-7, 21-7 in women’s singles at the Badminton World Championship. Sindhu completely crushed Okuhara in just 37 minutes to avenge her defeat from the 2017 final. Her performance in the final was one of a champion, where she did not give her opponent an inch to play her game or even react.

Sindhu had also won silver in 2017, and 2018 in World Champion. A cash reward of five lakh was announced for Sai Praneeth who defeated World’s No 4 Jonatan Christie 24-22, 21-14 in the quarter-final on Friday.

”It has been a great week of top-class Badminton, with an incredible performance by PV Sindhu as she becomes the first Indian to have the honour of becoming a World Champion.

B Sai Praneeth’s medal in the Men’s Singles category after 36 years is also another memorable achievement. It’s an absolute moment of pride for India badminton and the entire nation as we celebrate these triumphs.” BAI President, Himanta Biswa Sarma said. General Secretary, BAI, Ajay K Singhania, heaped praise on both the shuttler’s efforts.

”Sindhu has shown imperious performances as she defeated proven champions on course to her medal. Credit to National Coach Gopichand and Foreign Coach Kim Ji Gung for their relentless efforts, also not to forget the way Sai Praneeth played to win a bronze medal.

I would like to congratulate both the shuttlers as such performances are true inspirations for the upcoming players.” (UNI)