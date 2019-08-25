Sunny Leone helps daughter finish homework

Actress Sunny Leone did not forget her mommy duties on her vacation here as she helped her daughter Nisha finish her homework. Sunny on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with her daughter in which Nisha is seen concentrating on what Sunny is writing in her notebook. “On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background,” she captioned the image. In 2017, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra. The couple also have two sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy. (IANS)