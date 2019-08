SHILLONG: Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani will visit Meghalaya on Monday.

After her arrival, she will carry out inspection of under construction NIFT Centre , Mawdiandiang and later she will chair a meeting of Poshan Abhiyan at Secretariat.

Irani will also visit Mawlein Anganwadi Centre, Umsning following which she will lay the foundation stone of Integrated Textile Tourism Park at Nongpoh.