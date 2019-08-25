Seng Longkmie Demseiniong celebrates silver jubilee

SHILLONG: The Seng Long Kmie Demseiniong celebrated its silver jubilee on Saturday by providing health services.

The organisation, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Shillong, the Rotary Community Corps (RCC) Demseiniong, NEIGRIHMS and the Centre of Medical and Sales Representatives Union of Shillong organised a health camp at the Community Hall in Demseiniong.

Around 300 patients were able to avail the free health services.

A blood donation camp was also held on the occasion.

The Seng Long Kmie also felicitated local MDC Fantin Joseph Lakadong, who was present as the guest of honour, and former district governor of Rotary Club of Shillong Manas Chaudhuri who attended the event as the chief guest.