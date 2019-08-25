Rural cleanliness drive launched

Nongpoh: The District Swachh Survekshan Grameen, 2019 was launched in Ri-Bhoi on Friday at the office of the Executive Engineer, PHE, Nongpoh Division, by Kumari. D. Phawa, ADM, Ri-Bhoi district.

The department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) commissioned the ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen’ to an independent agency to provide national ranking of all districts in the country on the basis of quantitative and qualitative sanitation (Swachhata) parameters.

The main objective of the survey is to obtain citizen’s feedback in the context of sanitation.