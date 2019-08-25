Police yet to ascertain cause of truck fire

JOWAI: Mystery surrounds the burning of a coal-laden truck at Wapungskur on Thursday night with the police yet to ascertain the cause of fire.

Meanwhile, the All Jaintia Cement and Clinker Transportation Association has expressed concern over the incident and said the owner of the truck, a fellow trucker and member of the association, had suffered a great loss.

“We are shocked to know that the vehicle of a member of the association caught fire at Wapungskur on Thursday night “, said the AJCCTA General Secretary, Kyrshan Dkhar

The Association requested the police to properly ascertain the cause of the fire.

The truck (AS JC 4476) was found burnt at Wapungskur village, East Jaintia Hills on Friday morning. Neither the driver nor the police could tell how the incident occurred.

“When we arrived on Friday morning we found only local people gathered at the spot along with the helper of the truck. The driver was absconding. “However, he came to Ladrymbai outpost in the afternoon and informed that he had gone to Jowai after his truck broke down at Wapungskur village leaving his helper in the truck”, a police official said.

The helper, who was sleeping, woke up after hearing the rear wheels of the truck burst due to the fire.

The truck was found loaded beyond capacity – between 55-60 metric tons – thereby violating the permission as per directive of the Supreme Court.