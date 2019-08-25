None from party joining BJP: Mukul

SHILLONG: Leader of the opposition Congress, Mukul Sangma, has reiterated that no MLA from the party is joining the BJP or any other party while also making it amply clear that the Congress Legislature Party has an internal mechanism to take care of those who think otherwise.

Talking to media persons here, Mukul Sangma said, “no one is joining BJP or any other party. I know everyone’s mind.”

He said that it is a usual trend among MLAs from across party lines to meet each other.

Earlier, there were media reports suggesting that Sangma and a few others would be joining the BJP.

Not just that, coalition partners of the MDA also claimed that they had

received feelers from Congress MLAs willing to jump ship and one of the senior leaders, Ampareen Lyngdoh, had also indicated that she was keeping her options open.

However, Sangma has downplayed all such speculations saying that the CLP members are there to collectively respond to any challenge.

Stating that the strategy of the party keeps on unfolding from time to time depending on the situation , he downplayed the statement of Ampareen Lyngdoh saying the party has internal mechanism to deal with any situation.

“The CLP is united and she (Ampareen Lyngdoh) was there when we had a meeting a few days back,” Sangma said.

Pointed out that the recent action of the state police against a Guwahati-based media house is being viewed as something that amounts to an attempt to gag the media, Sangma said that he had registered a complaint with the law enforcing agencies against what was malicious and he was not aware how the police were handling it.

The particular news portal had reported that Sangma was likely to join the BJP.