News Capsule

Inauguration

The Post Graduate programme (MA in Education), in Synod College will be inaugurated on August 28 at 2.30 pm in the college auditorium where Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong will be the chief guest.

Lecture

Srimanta Sankardev Cultural Centre, Bishnupur is organising a religious discourse meeting in the Naamghar premises on Sunday from 3 pm. Eminent Vaisnabi Scholar Sri Prabhat Chandra Das will also deliver a lecture on Sankardev and Baisnabism.

Appointment

A notification issued by the state government on Friday informed that Aditya Goenka, IPS has been appointed as the new Special Superintendent of Police (CID), Meghalaya. The notification also stated that in the interest of public service, Goenka has been posted as the Special Superintendent of Police (CID), Meghalaya against the existing vacancy until further orders.

Drill

Nazareth Hospital conducted a security exercise in the hospital premises recently as a part of a regular training programme for employees.