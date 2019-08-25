Meet urges global media for right stance on NRC, Assam

GUWAHATI: Apex literary body of the state, the Assam Sahitya led a joint initiative with an appeal to the civil society to scale up its engagement with the international media to give the right perspective about Assam in the backdrop of the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In this regard, a round table on the topic “Assam After NRC: A Quest for Knowledge” was held in association with Nanda Talukdar Foundation and Studio Nilima here on Sunday.

Participants at the round table took serious note of what they perceived as a concerted attempt at the international level to “demonise” Assamese society as xenophobic in regard to the NRC process, which is “both wrong and false”.

They condemned the attempt and urged the international media to give a clear and balanced perspective on Assam and its complexities.

Senior advocate Nilay Dutta moderated the round table attended by distinguished citizens including Advocate General, Assam Ramesh Barpatragohain, Prof. Udayon Misra, Hemen Das, H.R.A Choudhury and Abdul Mannan, among others.

The round table appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and harmony and also cooperate with the state authorities in maintaining law and order post publication of the NRC on August 31.

The meeting also welcomed the decision of the government to enhance the number of days for filing appeals in foreigners’ tribunals from 60 days to 120 days. “There are several groups who have come forward to help in the process and they should be welcomed,” a statement quoting the speakers, said.

The round table further arrived at a consensus that the government should take a final decision on the stateless people who would be declared foreigners by the foreigners’ tribunals, as they have the right to live with dignity in adherence to the Constitution of India.