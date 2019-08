SHILLONG: Lajong Coyotes were up against Unified Gorkha Gators on Saturday in the Meghalaya Baby League 2019. In the U-7, Lajong Coyotes lost to Gorkha Gators 0 – 8; In the U-9 , Lajong Coyotes lost to Gorkha Gators 1 – 2; In the U-11 , Lajong Coyotes beat Gorkha Gators 5 – 0; In the U-12, Lajong Coyotes 5 – 0 Gorkha Gators.